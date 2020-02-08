Car crashes into pole, shuts down part of busy Watertown street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown is shut down after a car dismantled a telephone pole Saturday afternoon.
The car struck the pole nearby the intersection of Arsenal South Orchard streets in Watertown.
Witnesses at neighboring businesses say the power went out and some felt the ground shake when the crash happened.
Witnesses say they saw a man driving the car and that there was a child in the backseat.
Witnesses also say the vehicle was swerving in the road before the crash. Officials expect the portion of Arsenal Street to remain closed for the next several hours.
“We have a transformer at the top and wires hanging from the pole. So, there's an awful lot of weight with the vehicle in the pole. We don't know what kind of stress it was put under during the accident. So, at this time we're just keeping everybody back and keeping the road shut down until it's secured,” said Richard Little, captain of the Watertown City fire department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.