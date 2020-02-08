Friday Sports: Watertown squirt hockey team has a memorable season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local squirt hockey team is having a successful season on the ice. The Watertown 10-U Red Squirt Hockey Team has had a memorable 2019-2020 season.
The team competed in the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid and captured the silver medal, won the Massena Battle of the Borders and took home the Snowbelt League 10U Divisional Championship.
Coach Dan James says the hard work these athletes have put in has translated to the success they’ve had on the ice.
“They show up to every practice, every game, and try and do their very best and been pushing them more and more as the seasons gone on and they’ve continued to impress and get better,” said James.
The highlight of the season so far was taking the silver at the Empire State Games which took place at Herb Brooks Arena, site of the miracle on ice for the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team.
“Yeah, I wasn’t sure what to expect with a team coming out of Albany and a team coming out of Buffalo. Wasn’t sure what to expect. We knew we had Rome which has been a battle for us all year long and we just came up short in the championship against them. It was a thrill for myself and all the parents to be in the same looker room that the U.S.A. had back in the 80′s,” said James.
The team, which practices twice a week for an hour from late September to the beginning of April, will be looking to add to the trophy case this weekend when they host the Snowtown Showdown at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena. The contest includes two teams from across the border.
″We have a total of 10 teams coming. We have 4 red teams coming and 6 blue teams coming. We have 2 teams from the Syracuse area, we have an Oswego team or two Oswego teams and T.I. coming," said James.
The tournament is scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday, weather permitting. With a number of events slated for fans in attendance.
Watch the video above for highlights.
