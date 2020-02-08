Hounsfield barn leveled by fire early Saturday morning

HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A barn in the the town of Hounsfield was leveled by fire early Saturday morning.
Officials from the Brownville Fire Department say the barn’s owner called the fire in a little before 5:30 AM, after hearing a loud bang.
Deputy Fire Chief Drew Heise says nobody was injured, but the barn is a total loss.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour. Eight crews responded to the scene.
Heise says the turnout was bigger than usual, due to tankers freezing over.
“It was -11°, or -14° when we got dispatched this morning. And obviously, water freezes at 32°, so we’re behind the eight ball there. It’s bound to happen, we know it happens, it happened last year for us on a fire,” said Heise.
A neighboring house suffered minor damage.
The cause is under investigation.
