Joseph F. “Jody” Dissottle, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph F. “Jody” Dissottle, 72, peacefully passed away on February 7, 2020 at his home surrounded and comforted by his wife, Linda, and family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. Jody’s Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday February 11th at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. Burial in the parish cemetery will take place in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared and a full obituary can be viewed at www.hammillfh.com.
