Joseph F. “Jody” Dissottle, 72, of Winthrop

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. Jody’s Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday February 11th at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. Burial in the parish cemetery will take place in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared and a full obituary can be viewed at www.hammillfh.com.