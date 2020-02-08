Lost & found: A Gouverneur dog finds her way home after two weeks

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence county dog named Jessie beat the odds to make her way back home after going mission for more than two weeks.
It looks like Jessie is happy to be home, but this two-year-old Gouverneur dog has had quite the journey to get back.
Her owner, Peggy Farren, says it all started January 18th.
“As soon as she got out she ran off into the woods. Called her, and she didn’t come back. And, she was gone like a shot,” said Farren.
Just like that, Jessie got lost in the wilderness more than 10 miles from home.
Farren says Jessie was seen by others multiple times.
Northland Veterinary Hospital veterinary technician, Aimee Clark, says her brother spotted Jessie once, but couldn’t get his hands on her.
“The minute they spoke to her, she’d take off running in the opposite direction," said Clark.
Farren says there was no shortage of people to help in the search, but, after 18 days of being gone, Farren feared the worst.
“Once she was gone, it was like tearing your heart out. It was bad. My stomach was always upset, just not knowing,” said Farren.
The search came to an end on February 4th, in the Town of Edwards, miles away from where Jessie was lost.
“When nightfall came, Jessie came up on the porch,” said Town of Edwards resident, Tim Jones.
Jones was welcomed to the surprise at his home.
Jones says there were several hazards for Jessie to overcome to make it to his front door.
“It’s a miracle. I can’t believe it got through all the water and predators,” said Jones.
Through it all, Farren says she never gave up hope.
“When I knew she had been seen in town, I left the porch light on and put some rugs out there for her,” said Farren.
Jones says the feeling of Farren's reunion with her dog was contagious.
“It was like Christmas for her, and it kind of rubbed off on us,” said Jones.
Farren says it's thanks to the support of the community that Jessie found her way back home.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.