Multiple agencies help snowmobile rider who fell through ice

TOWN OF HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A snowmobile rider is safe after his sled fell through the St. Lawrence River ice near Milsap Lane.
St. Lawrence County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Nick Friot tells 7News crews were called to help just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Friot says the sledder, a man from Alexandria Bay, was able to swim to a nearby island and called out to emergency workers once they were close by. Officials say he was able to warm up in an ambulance and waived a trip to the hospital.
Hammond and Brier Hill crews were assisted by Clayton and Alexandria Bay. The incident is being handled by New York State Police.
