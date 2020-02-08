Robert Howard “Bob” Ross, 79, of Lowville

The funeral will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Deacon Ron Gingerich officiating. A gathering at the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville Fire Department beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Spring burial will be in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hour will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Per Bob’s request, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367; Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, c/o Barb Wilcox, 7548 E. State St., Lowville, NY 13367; or to a charity of one’s choice.