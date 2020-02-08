Robert Howard “Bob” Ross, 79, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Howard “Bob” Ross, 79, of Lanpher Street, passed away Thursday evening February 6, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.
The funeral will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Deacon Ron Gingerich officiating. A gathering at the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville Fire Department beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Spring burial will be in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hour will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Per Bob’s request, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367; Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, c/o Barb Wilcox, 7548 E. State St., Lowville, NY 13367; or to a charity of one’s choice.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Rosie; a son, Richard R. Ross of Lowville; and cousins.
Bob was born on October 15, 1940 at Lewis County General Hospital, a son of the late Clarence T. “CT” and Nina B. Smith Ross. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1958 and from Canton ATI in 1960. On May 25, 1963, he married Rose M. Petrovitz at the Lowville Baptist Church. In 1960, Bob began his career with Gerald A. Nortz, Inc., where he retired as Service Manager in 2015, after 54 years of service.
Bob had many nicknames through the years, as he was known as “Spike”, “Rossi” and “Yogi”. He was an active member of the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years, serving as past Secretary for ten years, and Past President. Bob was one of several members who were instrumental in moving the fire department to its current location. He was a member of the Northern New York Firemen’s Association, and was Northern New York head Parade Judge for 20 years. Bob was a life member of B.P.O.E. 1605, Lowville Elks Lodge. He was a member of the 700 Club Bowler’s Association.
Bob loved travelling with his wife to York Beach, Maine, and especially stopping in New Hampshire on the way home. Years ago he enjoyed hunting with his son.
