Spectrum customers experience outages across upstate NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Your cable and internet might be out if you’re a Spectrum customer.
Spectrum is experiencing outages across upstate New York and other parts of the country.
As of Saturday afternoon, Spectrum issued the following Tweet:
“We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time. We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”
Spectrum is fielding customers’ responses via Twitter.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.