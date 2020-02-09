Despite record outflows, Lake Ontario levels still high

OTTAWA, CA (WWNY) - The group that regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River says it has been letting out as much water as it can. Despite that, water levels are still high on Lake Ontario.
In a press release, the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says mild temperatures and minimal ice cover allowed the group to release record amounts of water at the dam in Massena during January and into February.
But, it says inflows to Lake Ontario also set records last month and therefore the lake is at near record highs for this time of the year.
The board says the high inflows are the result of heavy rainfall on Lake Erie, which eventually flows into Lake Ontario.
"Lake Erie is currently at record highs for this time of the year and we expect that to continue into the coming months. So, that uncontrolled component makes it very difficult to affect any meaningful change in water levels on Lake Ontario, despite the fact that we've been releasing record high outflows,” said Bryce Carmichael, U.S. Section Secretary of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.
Carmichael says he thinks there’s only a small chance for a repeat of last year’s record high water levels.
The board is lowering outflows temporarily to allow ice formation in order to prevent ice jam flooding.
