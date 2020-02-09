Joseph H. Wing, 84, of Gouverneur

Joe was dedicated to his country and his community. For many years he lead the Gouverneur Fire Police, dedicating time at accident scenes, fairs, and festivals providing crowd control and parking assistance. He was the Junior Vice Commander of the VFW Auxiliary and received a citation in 2018 pronouncing him “Mr. Gouverneur”. He was an honorary member of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff Department. In his younger years Joe enjoyed singing Country Western music and was known as “Smokie Joe Wing”.