Saturday Sports: St. Lawrence, Clarkson rivalry continues at refurbished Appleton Arena

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The latest chapter in the Division 1 college hockey rivalry continues Saturday night between St. Lawrence and Clarkson, this time at the refurbished Appleton Arena.
There was an Appleton Arena Dedication and SLU Legends Celebration before another hard-fought Clarkson-St. Lawrence game. Golden Knights go on to beat the Saints 2-0.
Elsewhere, basketball and wrestling were among the items on the local sports menu Saturday.
We begin at the college level with women’s basketball as Jefferson Community College hosted Onondaga. Onondaga goes on to beat Jefferson 70 to 68.
On the men’s side, Jefferson also hosted Onondaga. Onondaga defeats Jefferson 81 to 78.
In boys high school basketball, Whitesboro was at Watertown. Nick Sardina leads a balance scoring attack as Whitesboro wins the game 67 to 41.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour leads the Watertown attack with 21 points.
Watertown High School hosted the Section 3 Class A Wrestling Tournament Saturday. 10 Class A schools from throughout the section were on hand. It was the first time Watertown has hosted the event since the late 90′s.
Area coaches say they feel the Frontier League is well represented on the mat.
In the Section 7 and Section X boys’ swim championships at SUNY Potsdam, Plattsburgh won the 200-yard Medley Relay in the opening event.
Plattsburgh’s Luke Moore took the 200 Freestyle. Cooper Stuntz led for Canton.
In the 100 Yard Butterfly, Gouverneur's Anthony DeJesus won.
The 50-yard Freestyle was also led by Plattsburgh's Nick Palma. Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam's Ryan Shipp led for Section X.
Moore won the 500 Freestyle.. Stuntz was second for Canton.
Winning the 400 Freestyle by 55-hundredth of a second: Canton's team of Stuntz, Shipp, Alex Baxter and Leon Lufkin.
Plattsburgh won the overall meet and Section 7 title. Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam captured the Section X crown.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Saturday Sports Scores
Men’s Basketball
- St. Lawrence 61, R.I.T. 80
- Clarkson 68, Hobart 77
- SUNY Fredonia 71, SUNY Potsdam 76
- Maine-Farmington 72, SUNY Canton 61
Women’s Basketball
- St. Lawrence 62, R.I.T. 35
- Clarkson 44, William Smith 70
- SUNY Fredonia 94, SUNY Potsdam 87
- Maine-Farmington 58, SUNY Canton 54
Boys HS Basketball
- General Brown 75, South Lewis 50
- South Jefferson 61, Beaver River 74
- Indian River 52, Cortland 51
- Sackets Harbor 63, LaFargeville 53
- Whitesboro 67, Watertown 41
- Lyme 65, Sandy Creek 29
- Belleville Henderson 42, Copenhagen 63
- St. Regis Falls 43, Tupper Lake 56
- Lisbon 54, AuSable Valley 72
- Malone 65, Massena 64
- Carthage 68, V.V.S. 63
Girls HS Basketball
- East Syracuse-Minoa 44, Carthage 27
- Copenhagen 72, LaFargeville 35
- Norwood Norfolk 57, Brushton Moira 29
Mens Hockey
- SUNY Potsdam 4, SUNY Fredonia 4
- Morrisville 6, SUNY Canton 4
Womens Hockey
- Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1
- Yale 0, Clarkson 2
- Buffalo State 1, SUNY Canton 2
Pro Hockey
- Watertown 3, Carolina 6
Boys HS Hockey
- Clarence 7, Norwood Norfolk 1
- Plattsburgh 3, Salmon River 4
- Syracuse City 5, Massena 4
Girls HS Hockey
- Salmon River 0, Clinton 1
Section 3 Volleyball
- South Lewis 0, Beaver River 3
- McGraw 0, Sandy Creek 3
