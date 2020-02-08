Warming up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another cold night with lows well below zero.
Clouds will start to build back in tomorrow ahead of an area of low pressure that will move through overnight Sunday and into Monday. Some snow is expected as the area of low pressure moves through, but it won’t be much. Snow accumulation looks to be 1 to 2 inches for the lower elevation with 2+ inches for the Tug Hill.
Monday we will see snow and rain showers on and off as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 30′s for highs.
More snow is expected as we head into Thursday and Friday as another area of low pressure moves through. This will help cool our temperatures back off heading into next weekend.
