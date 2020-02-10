Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Wilson

February 10, 2020 at 7:28 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 7:28 AM

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Isaiah Wilson of Lyme reached the magical 2,000-point mark in a recent win over Copenhagen.

For the season, the talented basketball player is averaging close to 23 points a game. Add to that 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per contest.

He's been an all-around performer for the Indians and his father, coach Leo Wilson.

He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 7, 2020.

You can hear from both Wilsons in the video and see Isaiah in action.

