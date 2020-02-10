Boats, campers and more destroyed in Hounsfield barn fire

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - When fire swept through a large barn in the town of Hounsfield over the weekend, it also destroyed boats, campers, tractors and trailers.
That's according to Brownville Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Drew Heise.
He said the barn, located at 19300 Evans Road, was owned by Roscoe Eisenhauer, who used it for storage.
Officials said Eisenhauer called the fire in to authorities a little before 5:30 a.m. Saturday after hearing a loud bang.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about half an hour. Volunteers from 8 departments responded to the scene.
Heise says the turnout was bigger than usual, due to tankers freezing over.
A neighboring house sustained minor damage.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
7 News has reached out to Eisenhauer for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from him.
