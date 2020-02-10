Butler ticketed in connection with accident

Community Bank (Source: WWNY)
February 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 3:10 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police said they have ticketed former Watertown Mayor Joe Butler Jr. for striking a woman with his vehicle in a downtown parking lot.

City police cited Butler for unsafe backing.

On February 3, police said Butler was backing out of a parking space in the parking lot of Community Bank on Washington Street when he struck a pedestrian.

The woman, 90 year old Evelyn Sinclair, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died from her injuries.

