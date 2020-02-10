Helga M. (Frambach) Hartle, 78, of Clay

Helga was quite the entrepreneur, first opening up her own upholstery shop, followed by opening Helga's Fabric Shop. She also did many sewing projects (for example, sewing all the uniforms for the MCHS marching band). She also volunteered in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school to the youth. Helga's true love, however, was her husband, raising their three children, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.