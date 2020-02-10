Jackie (Haines) Jordan, of Watertown

Jackie enjoyed craft projects of any kind, reading mystery novels, redecorating rooms and making jams and jellies for family and friends. She was active with her high school reunions (Watertown High class of 1971) and Robert’s high school (Amarillo High class of 1970). She will be missed by both groups. She was a kind soul who was always willing to go the extra mile for others. She put others first before her and her kindness will never be forgotten.