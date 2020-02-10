Jefferson County health officials monitor local people for signs of coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's not an official quarantine, but there are people in Jefferson County who are staying home for 2 weeks and being monitored for signs of the novel coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said Monday that it’s keeping a close eye on people who have recently traveled to China. He declined to disclose the number of people, but said it’s more than 1 and fewer than 5.
The people, who are showing no signs of sickness, are staying home for 14 days with daily monitoring by the local health department.
Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings said it's not an official quarantine and the people have been completely compliant with daily monitoring.
He said the people are being monitored only because of their recent travel to China.
The virus has infected more than 40,000 people globally and killed more than 900, with the vast majority of cases in China.
As of this time, officials said no one in Jefferson County or New York state have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued the following recommendations:
- Obtain vaccination for flu (everyone six months of age and older). Risk for contracting flu is high. While there is currently no vaccine for novel coronavirus, understand that risk for contracting novel coronavirus is low.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Stay home if you’re sick
Visit www.jcphs.org to receive the most current, up-to-date information.
