Michael W. Gregory, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael W. Gregory, 79, Watertown passed away Sunday, February 9th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.
Calling hours are Wednesday, February 12th from 4 pm-7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 13th at the funeral home with Rev. Donald Briant officiating. Spring burial with Military Honors will be held in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Michael, Jr., Dryden, Patrick, Cortland: granddaughter, Jordan, grandson, Michael III, 2 great-grandchildren and his companion, Alice Fisher, Henderson. Also surviving is his sister, Rita (Paul) Barker, Watertown; 3 brothers, Peter (Jennifer) Gregory, Fla; William Gregory, NC; James Gregory, Watertown; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A marriage to Lucia Affinate ended in divorce.
Michael was born in Watertown, December 11, 1940, a son to Charles and Bernadette Fayette Gregory. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1960. He served with the US Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier and was a “plank owner”, signifying his place aboard the Kitty Hawk on her maiden voyage. He retired from the Naval Reserves with rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Mike worked at the New York Air Brake for many years, retiring as a supervisor of the Dynapower/Stratapower division. He then went to work at Stebbins Engineering, also retiring from there. Mike spent several winters in Florida and Tennessee before moving back to Watertown.
He was a member of American Legion, VFW and Elks Lodge.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
