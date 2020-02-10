TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Need to get rid of a mattress? You can now recycle it in Jefferson County.
Residents can bring mattresses or box springs to the country transfer station on Route 12.
They are then taken to a recycling company near Buffalo where they are taken apart by hand and recycled.
The Development Authority of the North Country started the program in 2018 in Lewis County and then added St. Lawrence County in 2019.
Executive Director Jim Wright says mattresses take up valuable space in the landfill.
"Number one, we're continuing to recycle wherever we can. Number 2, we're trying to maximize the useful life of the landfill given the significant investment that's put in it," he said.
"It gives us more room in the landfill. Mattresses are very difficult to compact. It saves the air space. It allows the landfill to hopefully operate for a number of years with the mattresses being taken out of the waste stream," said Jefferson County Superintendent of Highways Jim Lawrence.
DANC says last year, 11,000 mattresses were disposed of in the landfill.
Mattresses will go across the scales at the county transfer station. The rate is $120 a ton, with a minimum charge off $10.
