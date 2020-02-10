North country counties criticize Cuomo’s Medicaid plans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It doesn't work and it will cost taxpayers money. That's what north country counties are saying about Governor Cuomo's plans for Medicaid.
Governor Cuomo says the state has to do something about the cost of Medicaid, the state's health insurance program for poor people and people with disabilities.
Part of Cuomo's answer: make local governments pay for any increase in Medicaid above 3 percent.
That's a non-starter for lLewis County Manager Ryan Piche. Last year, Medicaid grew by 7 percent in Lewis County.
"It's going to force our local taxpayers to pay for a state program and a state priority. We are not in control of the growth rate of these programs. These are state priorities these are state polices that are set in Albany. So to pass those costs on to counties is not something we are supportive of at all," he said.
For the last several years, the state has been picking up extra Medicaid costs - in effect, protecting counties from increases. But if Cuomo's proposal goes through, Piche says Lewis County property taxes could go up by 2.5 percent.
"Which is not good that's not good it's not healthy for the local economy it's not healthy for our taxpayers and counties have done a good job we have kept our property tax rates down," said Piche.
Lewis County isn't alone. Jefferson County lawmakers are worried too. If Medicaid expenses go up, it'll make it hard to impossible for counties to stay under the overall 2 percent tax cap. Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says that could mean another $2 million plus in property taxes.
"There's a lot of ramifications now to exceeding the tax cap. There's a lot of programs that the state is attaching reimbursement to staying under the tax cap. So the cost to exceed the tax cap is great so we would have to look at a reduction of services of some sort," said Gray (R.- District 13).
So what happens now? A group of Lewis County lawmakers is headed to Albany this week to argue against the Cuomo plan. As for Governor Cuomo, he’s trying to solve a more than $6 billion budget gap, and has called on a group of advisors to come up with a way to find the money.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.