North country sees dramatic jump in flu cases
Flu (Source: Pixabay)
By Jeff Cole | February 10, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:16 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flu cases in New York state jumped 15 percent over last week and the increases for the tri-county region are much, much greater.

People are battling types A and B flu across the state.

According to the New York State Department of Health, last week, 17,200 people were diagnosed with the flu in the state.

Breaking that down into counties:

- Jefferson County had 221 cases confirmed last week, a 66 percent increase over the previous week

- St. Lawrence County saw an 86 percent jump, reporting 164 new cases of the flu last week

- Lewis County, 27 new cases were confirmed last week. That’s a 200 percent jump over the previous week.

