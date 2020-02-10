North country sees dramatic jump in flu cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flu cases in New York state jumped 15 percent over last week and the increases for the tri-county region are much, much greater.
People are battling types A and B flu across the state.
According to the New York State Department of Health, last week, 17,200 people were diagnosed with the flu in the state.
Breaking that down into counties:
- Jefferson County had 221 cases confirmed last week, a 66 percent increase over the previous week
- St. Lawrence County saw an 86 percent jump, reporting 164 new cases of the flu last week
- Lewis County, 27 new cases were confirmed last week. That’s a 200 percent jump over the previous week.
