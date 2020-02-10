Peter S. Leone, 97, of Watertown

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.