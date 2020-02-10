Peter S. Leone, 97, of Watertown

Mr. Leone was born June 4, 1922, in Watertown, son of Faro and Catherine Gange Leone. He attended local schools and served in the United States Marines in the South Pacific. He entered the service in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1945. On December 4, 1944, he married Catherine Augliano, his childhood sweetheart, in St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Quinn officiating. Mrs. Leone died June 24, 1997.