SPCA: cuddly Sammy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sammy was purring nonstop when she visited the 7 News studio Monday morning.
She's the cat operations manager Katelynn Drohan brought with her from the Jefferson County SPCA.
"She's been the sweetest little thing since she's been with us," Drohan said.
You can adopt Sammy when the shelter opens on Tuesday.
The Petco Foundation is running a contest it calls #sheltervalentine.
People can post photos and videos to their social media accounts featuring shelter pets and the people who care for them/
Use the hashtag #sheltervalentine and tag @petcofoundation and @jcspca.
People can win prize packs from Petco and the SPCA can win up to $10,000.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
