Stewart E. “Stewie” Miller, 57, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stewart E. “Stewie” Miller, age 57, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home.
Stewart was born on April 21, 1962 in Star Lake, NY to Earl J. and Alice C. (Burgess) Miller. He attended Gouverneur Central School. A marriage to Tammy Peden ended in divorce and a marriage to Laura Hillfigure ended in separation.
He had worked as a grounds man for Tamarack and Nelson Tree Services for a few years. He enjoyed playing bingo and working on cars.
Surviving is his mother, Alice C. Miller-Berry; two sons, Daniel Miller and Joseph Miller; two brothers, Steven Miller and Samuel Miller; two sisters, Sheryl and Herbert “Lester” Simmons and Sally Holland; a grandson, Ethan Miller and several nieces and nephews.
Stewie is predeceased by his father, Earl J. Miller and a daughter, Dawn M. Miller who passed away on November 20, 2011.
As in keeping with Stewie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
