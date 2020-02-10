Sunday Sports: Getting into the swing of things at JCC baseball clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While it’s still too early for area youths to get out on the baseball field, some players were indoors at Jefferson Community College Sunday sharpening their skills at the annual J.C.C. Baseball Clinic.
About 25 kids were in attendance for the first of 3 Sunday sessions that focus on specifics of the game.
“We do 3 different clinics to focus on all areas of the game. Today we’re doing hitting so we got a bunch of different stations to focus on offense and base running and some bunting so it’s really fun for us to be able to work with the community, work with local baseball players and get ready for their season,” said J.C.C. Baseball Coach Brandon Noble.
Members of the Cannoneer baseball team will take part in the clinic each weekend, some of them former clinic participants.
The players say the experience of working with the younger players is something they enjoy and look forward to as they themselves prepare for their upcoming season.
“It reminds me of when I was younger and I use to go to camps like this and I looked up to all the kids that were in college or high school that were teaching me how to hit and what drills to do and then I’d take em home and go do 'em on my own. So hopefully, they get the same out of it that I did when I was younger and they can come in and do the same and hopefully they keep coming back and hopefully we get em here next year too," said Devon Noyes.
“Oh yeah, it’s a great experience for everyone. I remember when I was younger, I use to do these camps all the time. I actually came to this specific camp. I looked up to all the guys and now I’m in their spot and I just gotta give back to my community and make these kids better athletes,” said Ryan Gallo.
Each session lasts for 3 hours with the youths in attendance getting one on one instruction.
Noble says he hopes the young athletes take away a number of things that they can implement in their game not only this season, but in the future as well.
“There’s gonna be a lot of feedback so if they can take kind of one thing from each area and implement that into their swing, into their bunting and base running and to really have fun today too," said Noble.
The clinic will continue next Sunday at the Coffeen Street campus from 9 AM to 12 PM.
The SUNY Potsdam Mens’ Basketball Team continued their hot play Saturday night, beating Fredonia 76-71 to extend their win streak to 4 straight.
The Bears now sit at 17-4 overall, 12-2 in SUNYAC play. All alone in 2nd place in the SUNYAC standings and 1 game behind 1st place Brockport.
Bears coach Jim Bechtel says the culture change since he’s taken over has been the key to the team’s success.
“You know, we just wanted to recruit guys we thought were gonna help our program both on and off the court and be great representatives of Potsdam in general as students as well as athletes and so that was the main thing. Just finding guys that we thought would fit our program, our style of play and also would be successful students in the classroom,” said Bechtel.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Sunday Sports Scores
Boys HS Hockey
- Clarence 5, Salmon River 2
- Syracuse City 3, Potsdam 1
Women’s Hockey
- SUNY Morrisville 6, SUNY Canton 0
