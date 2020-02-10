Watertown plans to raze building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city is ready to take down another privately-owned Watertown building.
It's at 403 West Main Street and is owned by Jake Johnson.
On Tuesday, part of West Main will be closed to traffic as the work starts.
On Monday, the city called the building unsafe. Last fall, the city filed suit against the owner asking for the building to either be rehabilitated or torn down because of its condition.
There was no comment Monday from Johnson.
