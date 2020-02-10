Watertown’s TGI Friday’s closes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - TGI Friday's in Watertown abruptly closed over the weekend.
Signs were posted on the restaurant's doors on Sunday announcing it was closing immediately.
WorkPlace executive director Cheryl Mayforth says she spoke with an employee who told her it was a complete surprise.
The employee said they weren't given an explanation.
"The service industry seems to be taking a hit in our area and it's taken a hit all over," Mayforth said. "This is a major concern going forward -- is that how much more can we lose?"
Mayforth says it's unclear how many employees worked at Friday's and some employees will help pack up the restaurant.
Eventually though, all will be laid off.
