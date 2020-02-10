Weather advisory for Lewis County Monday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Warmer temperatures mean rain and snow could mix Monday.
Snow will likely accumulate in the higher elevations of Lewis County Monday morning before changing to rain and snow. That’s why that county has a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.
Snow and rain will mix in the morning across the north country, with rain possible from noon to around 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow again.
There's also a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday.
Temperatures will reach the upper 30s on Monday and the mid-30s on Tuesday.
There’s a small chance of snow on Wednesday and snow is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and cold on Friday. High will likely won't climb beyond single digits.
It is mostly sunny again on Saturday, but not as cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.
Rain and snow could mix on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.