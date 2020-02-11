Ann Patricia (Pat) Dalton, 97, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann Patricia (Pat) Dalton 97 of 30 Sullivan Drive, Canton, passed away February 11 at her home after a long illness. Born July 12, 1922, in Green Island NY, she was the daughter of Thomas D. and Anna O’Brien Hurley. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1939 and from the Mildred Elley Business School in 1940. After attending Business school, Mrs. Dalton worked for 20th Century Fox before taking a job with New York Telephone, working from 1945 to 1955 as a Business Office Supervisor in Newburgh, NY