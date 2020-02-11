Arts All-Star: Hailey Hunt

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hailey Hunt wants to be a doctor, but the lessons she's learned from dance will always be with her.
"It's like a freedom of expression without words," she said, "so I don't have to say what I'm feeling, I can dance it."
The Watertown student is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 10, 2020.
"It's like my way of therapy, in a way, that I don't have to pay for," she said.
