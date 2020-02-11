Betty J. Lacey, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The funeral service for Betty J. Lacey will be 3:00pm Saturday, February 15th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Leon “Toby” Schilling officiating.
There is no burial planned at this time. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.
Betty passed away Thursday, February 6th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 73 years old.
Born in Gouverneur May 04, 1946, Betty was a daughter of Glenn and Nina (Morris) Wilson. Following her education Betty worked at Chesebrough-Ponds for 32 years. For the last 20 years Betty worked as a housekeeper at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. Aside from working full time she still managed to babysit for several years.
Betty enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and NASCAR (namely Rusty Wallace and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.). She was also an avid bowler, poker player, and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She married Harry Lacey in 1982. Mr. Lacey passed away in 1995.
Betty will be remembered fondly as a grandmother to all.
She is survived by her children, Gerald “Gae” Farrell or Connecticut, Lisa Lacey of Watertown, Harry Jr. (fiancée Christina Mahoney) Lacey of Watertown; her grandchildren, Timothy Collins, Zack Farrell, Stephanie Farrell, Alex Farrell, Jordan Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Aadon, Brinsley; and her siblings, Hazel Clower & Robert “Bob” (Bonnie) Wilson.
Besides her husband, Harry, Betty is predeceased by 5 siblings, Helen Wilson, Ruth Farrell, Doris Frazier, Glenn “Joe” Wilson, Jr., Morris Wilson.
Donations may be made in her memory to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
