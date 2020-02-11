Carmeline M. Sparacino, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carmeline M. Sparacino, 94, formerly of Academy Street, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Summit Village on February 8, 2020, where she had been a resident for several years.
Born in Watertown she was a daughter of Dominick and Ida Guardino Sparacino. She attended local schools and was a very creative artist. Her sketches were the rave of all who saw them. She loved flowers and nature and had lived a very simple life surrounded by nature and art. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church.
She is predeceased by her parents, a brother Dominick and a sister Santina Mancari.
Carm is survived by her cousins, Carmeline (Guardino) DeFranco, Watertown, Annette (DeFranco) and Aaron Trask, Watertown, Cynthia DeFranco, Florida, Manuel and Jan DeFranco, Florida, Connie Guardino, Watertown, Ada Guardino, Watertown, James and Marie Guardino, California, Carm (Guardino) Nixon, Watertown, JoAnne Guardino, Watertown and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service Friday at 10 am at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. All are welcome to attend and join us for her service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.dlcalarco.com
