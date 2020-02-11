3 charged following multi-county pursuit of vehicle with 50 lb of pot inside

WILTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three New York City man were charged following a state police pursuit on Monday that started in St. Lawrence County and ended in Saratoga County.
Troopers say a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe -- which they discovered later was carrying 50 pounds of marijuana -- failed to stop for Border Patrol agents near Massena.
Troopers from Troop B pursued the vehicle from Ellenburg in Clinton County to where they ended their pursuit just south of Plattsburgh.
Along the way, the vehicle struck two other vehicles. One person was taken to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers from Troop G picked up the pursuit on the Adirondack Northway in Warren County and followed the vehicle to an exit in Saratoga County, where it stopped on the off ramp.
The three occupants fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
Troopers say they found 50 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver, 39 year old Nelson Reyes of New York City, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.
A passenger, 31 year old Lewis Espinal of Manhattan, was charged with seventh-dree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and a parole violation.
The other passenger, 29 year old Jerson Norberdo of the Bronx, was charged with resisting arrest, a parole violation, and for being a fugitive from justice from Rhode Island.
They were arraigned in Wilton town court. Reyes was released on his own recognizance. Espinal and Norberdo were remanded to Saratoga County jail for their parole violations.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.