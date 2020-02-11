Crews demolish old Watertown Building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An old Watertown building bites the dust.
Demolition got underway Tuesday afternoon on 403 West Main Street.
The building is owned by Jake Johnson and the city called it “an unsafe structure.”
In fact, last fall, the city filed suit against the owner asking for the building to either be rehabilitated or torn down because of its condition.
The street’s 400 block, between LeRay and Davidson streets, was closed to traffic during the demolition.
There has been no comment from Johnson.
