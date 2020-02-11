Dance Concert at SUNY Potsdam

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to present the upcoming 2020 Faculty Dance Concert. The concert features five works by faculty members Don Borsh, Kerri Canedy and Cynthia DuFault, all performed by students.
The Faculty Dance Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. All performances will take place in the Proscenium Theater, located in the SUNY Potsdam Performing Arts Center.
Don Borsh's "Celebration: Full Circle" is a septet, set to movements from Johannes Brahms' "Serenade No. 2 in A-Major, Op. 16." Borsh, who will be retiring in May after 26 years on the faculty, describes the dance as "purely concerned with musicality, and ultimately with the joy of movement."
Kerri Canedy's "Myakudo" is a fast-paced modern dance piece that features 11 student performers. The music is traditional Japanese taiko drumming, titled "The Sound of Japanese Drumming" by Pulse-Percussion Ensemble. The artistry of Todd P. Canedy's powerful scenic design and student Grisselle Romero's lighting design will enhance the story.
Cynthia DuFault's newest work, "Last Stop," was derived from her recent travels through Europe -- learning the secret language of train stations.
"As multiple languages enveloped crowds of people, one can easily become hyperconscious of the subtle secrets humans both hide and reveal," DuFault said.
The movements of DuFault's cast of 20 dancers capture the emotional unknown that lies beyond foreign words. With original music by Divan Gattamorta, the faculty member built a sound collage, adding train station sounds which she recorded while traveling.
DuFault will also present two other works, including "The Art of Sunbathing," originally choreographed in 2012, and "Suite Antique," originally choreographed in 1996. While "The Art of Sunbathing" is a quirky satirical look at the 1940s style of instructional commentary and the "how-to" guide, "Suite Antique" salutes Baroque composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Arcangelo Corelli and Antonio Vivaldi in a wintery contemporary ballet of five sections.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for SUNY Potsdam students, faculty and staff, and $5 for senior citizens/youth. Tickets are available by contacting the Community Performance Series Box Office at (315) 267-2277, by visiting http://www.cpspotsdam.org, or at the door prior to the performance. For more information on this production, please contact the Department of Theatre and Dance at (315) 267-2556.
SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance cultivates an innovative, experiential and multidisciplinary education within an inclusive community that prepares students for leadership and service in the arts as global citizens. For more information, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/theatre.
