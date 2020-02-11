Fire destroys town of Ellisburg home

Volunteers from several departments were called to 3649 Woodpecker Lane shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford | February 11, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 5:36 PM

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire has swept through a home in the town of Ellisburg.

Volunteers from several departments were called to 3649 Woodpecker Lane shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The road has been closed to traffic.

Jefferson County property records show the owner is Timothy Mills.

7 News reporter Abbey Buttacavoli reports the owner was not home when the fire broke out.

One of the dogs confined to a pen in the back of the house suffered burns, but is in good condition.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

