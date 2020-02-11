Fort Drum loses bid for Army Corps Headquarters

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum has lost its bid to house the newest Army Corps Headquarters and its hundreds of soldiers.
It was announced that Fort Knox in Kentucky was chosen.
Last week, Republican north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Fort Drum was one of three finalists for the designation. The other finalist was Fort Benning in Georgia.
She announced Tuesday that Fort Drum was not chosen.
“I worked diligently with Fort Drum, the Army, and local officials to advocate for the stationing of a fourth Army Corps Headquarters, and I’m disappointed that Fort Drum was not selected. The number one top priority that I will continue to lead is working to appropriate funds for an East Coast Missile Defense Site at Fort Drum. The soldiers and community of Fort Drum remain unmatched in their readiness and national defense capabilities,” said Stefanik.
A Corps Headquarters oversees several divisions in the Army. It is made up of senior leadership, including a three-star general, and brings with it more than 600 soldiers.
Fort Drum was originally one of 31 installations on the Army’s list.
According to the Army, Fort Knox will be the fourth corps headquarters location activated and will be called Fifth Corps (V Corps).
The V Corps Headquarters will consist of approximately 635 soldiers, of which approximately 200 will support an operational command post in Europe on a rotational basis, the Army said.
The Army plans to activate V Corps Headquarters by the fall of 2020, according to a news release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY).
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.