Highlights & scores: boys’ hockey & girls’ basketball

Tuesday morning sports wrap
February 11, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 7:11 AM

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk's boys' hockey team was leading Potsdam 3-0 on home ice when the Sandstoners scored three unanswered goals to force the game into overtime.

John McCall scored the game-winner for Norwood-Norfolk at 1:09 of the extra period.

The Icemen defeated Potsdam 4-3.

Also in the video is action from a girls' basketball contest that saw Madrid-Waddington defeat Norwood-Norfolk 57-49 to capture the Northern Athletic Conference East Division regular-season title.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Potsdam 3 (OT)

Malone 2, St. Lawrence Central 2

Section 3 Class A volleyball quarterfinal

Chittenango 3, Watertown 0

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 74, Belleville Henderson 16

Brushton-Moira 31, Tupper Lake 20

Colton-Pierrepont 42, Parishville-Hopkinton 28

Madrid-Waddington 57, Norwood-Norfolk 49

Potsdam 38, Salmon River 13

Canton 45, OFA 42

Gouverneur 51, Massena 47

Edwards-Knox 56, Heuvelton 38

Hammond 79, Lisbon 33

Harrisville 59, Hermon-DeKalb 47

LaFargeville 52, Sackets Harbor 31

Boys’ high school basketball

Brushton-Moira 51, Colton-Pierrepont 49

St. Lawrence Central 62, Gouverneur 57

Beekmantown 67, Malone 61

