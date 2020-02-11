Highlights & scores: boys’ hockey & girls’ basketball

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk's boys' hockey team was leading Potsdam 3-0 on home ice when the Sandstoners scored three unanswered goals to force the game into overtime.
John McCall scored the game-winner for Norwood-Norfolk at 1:09 of the extra period.
The Icemen defeated Potsdam 4-3.
Highlights are in the video.
Also in the video is action from a girls' basketball contest that saw Madrid-Waddington defeat Norwood-Norfolk 57-49 to capture the Northern Athletic Conference East Division regular-season title.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 4, Potsdam 3 (OT)
Malone 2, St. Lawrence Central 2
Section 3 Class A volleyball quarterfinal
Chittenango 3, Watertown 0
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 74, Belleville Henderson 16
Brushton-Moira 31, Tupper Lake 20
Colton-Pierrepont 42, Parishville-Hopkinton 28
Madrid-Waddington 57, Norwood-Norfolk 49
Potsdam 38, Salmon River 13
Canton 45, OFA 42
Gouverneur 51, Massena 47
Edwards-Knox 56, Heuvelton 38
Hammond 79, Lisbon 33
Harrisville 59, Hermon-DeKalb 47
LaFargeville 52, Sackets Harbor 31
Boys’ high school basketball
Brushton-Moira 51, Colton-Pierrepont 49
St. Lawrence Central 62, Gouverneur 57
Beekmantown 67, Malone 61
