Leap of Kindness Day to benefit non-profits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - February 29 is a day that only happens once every four years and this year the Jefferson County Leadership Institute class wants to use it to help others.
For Leap of Kindness Day, the class is collecting items like canned goods and soap for Watertown non-profits.
People can help by dropping of items at the Salmon Run Mall or Samaritan Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 29.
"We know that there is a lot need in our community but we have a lot of great organizations that are there to help and it just takes a little push. If all of us do one thing to pay it forward we can make a huge community impact and why not do it on that one extra day," said April Bennett, project leader, Jefferson County Leadership Institute Class of 2020.
Here’s a link to the list of items needed for non-profits.
