Mild temperatures now, but wait a few days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We'll probably miss these relatively mild temperatures by the time we get to the end of the week.
Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s early Tuesday and will likely warm up into the mid-30s.
There could be a few light flurries on parts of the Tug Hill Tuesday morning, but otherwise the day should be dry and mostly cloudy.
Some places could see a dusting to an inch of snow overnight, but Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Snow returns Wednesday night and continues off and on all day Thursday. Some places could see as much as 6 inches. Thursday's highs will be around 30.
Thursday night things turn colder.
Overnight lows into Friday will be in the single digits below zero and Friday's highs will only be in single digits above. It will be partly sunny.
Friday night temperatures plunge into the mid-teens below zero.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s.
It will be in the 30s and 40s on Sunday and Monday with a chance of rain and snow both days.
