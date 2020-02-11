No students hurt in school bus crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No students were injured when their school bus apparently struck a postal vehicle in Watertown Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of South Pleasant and Salina streets.
City police said the First Student bus was rounding a corner when it clipped the side of a parked post office vehicle.
According to police, there were 15 students aboard the bus and no one was hurt.
Police were unsure exactly which school the students attend.
First Student has a bus contract with the Watertown City School District.
7 News reached out to district Superintendent Patricia LaBarr for additional information. We’ll update this story if we hear from her.
