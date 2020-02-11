A physician’s perspective on Hospice of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to give a physician’s perspective on hospice care.
As a physician with Hospice of Jefferson County, Dr. Wetterhahn discussed hospice and end of life care. Watch his interview above.
He said a terminal illness affects not only the patient, but also the entire family.
Dr. Wetterhahn discussed having the conversation about receiving hospice care and the choices of home care and residence care.
