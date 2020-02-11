Plan to move rail line would benefit 2 companies, officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Local Development Corporation plans to move an unused rail line in the City Center Industrial Park and it'll help two local companies.
Donald Rutherford of the Watertown Local Development Corporation says the manufacturing company Roth wants to be able bring to bring in some of it's products by rail.
Renzi Food Service wants to be able to expand but can't with the current location of the railway owned by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
Through a transfer of land ownership between the city, JCIDA, and Renzi Food Service, the current railway can be moved to a place it can be used.
"What it does is it basically takes care of the needs of two major employers in the city and is going to allow for the ability for those companies to expand in the future," said Rutherford.
Rutherford will give an update to city council Tuesday night on the project.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.