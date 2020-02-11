Red Sea Miracle - Film Screening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
This Bible-affirming investigation is so large that two films were required. It’s one of the greatest miracles in the Bible; Moses and the Israelites trapped at the sea by Pharaoh’s army when God miraculously parts the waters, rescuing the Israelites and destroying Pharaoh and his chariots. But is there any evidence that it really happened and if so, where?
That’s what investigative filmmaker Timothy Mahoney set out to discover 18 years ago and now he is ready to share what’s been uncovered; a controversy between two dramatically different approaches in reading the biblical text. One approach is Egyptian, the other is Hebrew. Both will lead to two very different conclusions on the location of the Exodus crossing site and the cause of the miraculous parting of the sea. What do these different approaches tell us about miracles – and what do they tell us about God?
PARTS 1 and 11
A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run
Part One is at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18
Part Two is at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.