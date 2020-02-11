Robert E. Hollembaek, 84, formerly of Ogdensburg

He is survived by his wife, Isabelle Hollembaek; his four children, Elizabeth Daley and her husband, Matthew, of Waddington, NY, Mary B. McGuire and her husband, James, of Liverpool, NY, Robert J. Hollembaek and his wife, Natalie Ray, of Pawley’s Island, SC, and Brett W. Hollembaek and his wife, Lisa Fries, of Socastee, SC; two brothers, Frederick Hollembaek and wife, Carolyn, of New Bern, NC and Richard Hollembaek and wife, Eileen, of Jamesville, NY; two sisters, Nancy Sheehan of Baldwinsville, NY and Catherine Kanaley and husband, James of Saratoga Springs, NY.