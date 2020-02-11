Synthetic marijuana, utility blades found in package at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Synthetic marijuana and utility blades were found inside a package sent to an inmate at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, according to the union representing officers at the prison.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said an officer working in the package room processing packages for inmates discovered synthetic marijuana and ceramic utility blades inside aluminum cans.
The materials were discovered last Friday morning when the officer x-rayed the cans. Hidden inside the cans were four balloons that contained a green leafy substance. The officer also discovered five utility blades that were hidden in one of the cans.
The green substance tested positive for synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. It weighed just under five ounces.
The package was mailed from a location in the Bronx to an inmate who is serving a four to eight year sentence for vehicular manslaughter, the union said.
“Consistently, contraband makes its way into our correctional facilities despite the collective efforts of staff. It is either mailed in through packages or comes in through inmate visits. If the administration would adopt a Secure Vendor Program it would help to reduce the amount of dangerous drugs that wind up in the hands of inmates. Thankfully in this instance, an alert officer stopped not only the deadly drug K2 from getting inside, but utility blades that could be used against staff or other inmates,” said John Roberts, NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President.
