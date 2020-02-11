Synthetic marijuana, utility blades found in package at Ogdensburg prison

“Consistently, contraband makes its way into our correctional facilities despite the collective efforts of staff. It is either mailed in through packages or comes in through inmate visits. If the administration would adopt a Secure Vendor Program it would help to reduce the amount of dangerous drugs that wind up in the hands of inmates. Thankfully in this instance, an alert officer stopped not only the deadly drug K2 from getting inside, but utility blades that could be used against staff or other inmates,” said John Roberts, NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President.