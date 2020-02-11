Turner takes school board to task for his abrupt departure as superintendent

"Another young professional wrote, ‘I just wanted to tell you that you inspired me every year with your speech at the first Superintendent’s Day. I would go home and tell my family and husband about your jokes. During your speech, I always felt like you would put a lot of emphasis on being a good and kind human being to each other and our students. I remember these remarks and try to be just that when I come to work every day…I love where I work. I truly believe most, if not all, of the reason for that is because of how you ran the district.’