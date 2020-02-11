Watertown interviewing 3 candidates for fire chief

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is interviewing three candidates this week for its fire chief position.
Interim City Manager Ken Mix says the candidates are all battalion chiefs with the fire department. They are the top 3 on the list after taking a civil service exam.
Mix says the candidates are Tucker Wiley, Matt Timerman and Jim Holland.
Current Chief Dale Herman is retiring on February 28.
Mix says the city hopes to have somebody take his place the day after.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.